Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 336,963 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,095,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 336,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Oracle worth $1,495,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $735,431,120,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

