Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,540,814 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,191,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,540,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,209,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $117.81 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.