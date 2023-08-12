Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,863,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.53% of Fortinet worth $1,320,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

