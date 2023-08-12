Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,330,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $447,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

