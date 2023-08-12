Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,012,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 119,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 6.38% of Cognex worth $545,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

