Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,736,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801,687 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $4,002,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $448.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

