Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $383.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $383,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.35. The company has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

