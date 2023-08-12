Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.94 Billion Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,785,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,556,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.00% of Amphenol worth $1,943,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,688,000,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

