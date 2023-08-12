Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of United Parcel Service worth $1,256,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 539,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $181.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.