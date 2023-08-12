Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $411,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

DG opened at $164.85 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

