Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.71% of Activision Blizzard worth $474,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

