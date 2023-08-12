Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

BSAC stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 135,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,287. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

