Balancer (BAL) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00014385 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $217.94 million and $2.81 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 58,517,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,516,525 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

