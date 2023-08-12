Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$34.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.21. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$24.09 and a 12 month high of C$35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 84.15%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

