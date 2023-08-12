B. Riley Financial Inc. Invests $605,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. fuboTV comprises approximately 0.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in fuboTV by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in fuboTV by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUBO stock remained flat at $2.48 during trading on Friday. 10,995,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,009,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

