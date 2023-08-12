B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $6 Million Position in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

B. Riley Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,223,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906,327 shares during the period. Lilium comprises about 1.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 2.35% of Lilium worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lilium by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 393,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. B. Riley started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Lilium Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LILM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,316. Lilium has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Lilium Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

