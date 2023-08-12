B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Down 28.2% in July

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Performance

RILYT opened at $20.16 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

