B. Riley Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $102.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWKS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

