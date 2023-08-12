B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 22,141.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BOSC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,437. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.78%.

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.