Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.92.
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
