Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $91.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

