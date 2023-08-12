Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVAH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 517,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 103,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.