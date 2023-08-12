Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Announces Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 517,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 103,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

