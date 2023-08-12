Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Trading Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avantax traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 34,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 473,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84.
Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.
