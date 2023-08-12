Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantax has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Avantax Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AVTA opened at $20.65 on Friday. Avantax has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $30.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $140,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth approximately $17,452,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

See Also

