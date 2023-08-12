Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.82. 919,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.