Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Increased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock opened at $207.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.