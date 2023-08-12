Associated Banc Corp Sells 71,905 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,905 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bank First were worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFC. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bank First by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Stock Up 0.7 %

BFC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. 13,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,455. The stock has a market cap of $867.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $49.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Bank First had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Bank First Profile

(Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.