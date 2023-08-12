Associated Banc Corp Sells 437 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

ZTS traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,129. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

