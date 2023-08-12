Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,934 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $255.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,431. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.64 and its 200 day moving average is $245.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

