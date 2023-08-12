Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.36 and its 200-day moving average is $385.44. The firm has a market cap of $327.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

