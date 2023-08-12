Associated Banc Corp Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.