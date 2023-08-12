Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,697 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 70,797 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.94.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.