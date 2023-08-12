Associated Banc Corp Buys 6,398 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.3% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $298,075,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,824 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,472. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.52. The stock had a trading volume of 801,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $561.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.