Associated Banc Corp Buys 1,045 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 552,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $124.10. The company had a trading volume of 268,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,498. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

