Associated Banc Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 61,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 264.4% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. 1,937,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,756. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.37. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

