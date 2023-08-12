Associated Banc Corp Acquires 148 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $262.51 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

