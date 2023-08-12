AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.18

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

