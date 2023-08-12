ASD (ASD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.50 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $29.23 million and $3.50 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017499 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013876 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,442.43 or 1.00022024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

