Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of ARTEW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.