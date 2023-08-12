Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARWR. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $964,732. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

