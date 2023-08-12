Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.75 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.04-0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.88. 2,181,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,563. The firm has a market cap of $999.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.60% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,280,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

