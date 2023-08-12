Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,138 shares. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.