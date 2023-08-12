AR Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,840 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,161 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $135.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

