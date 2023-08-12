Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,705 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $152.18. 3,454,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

