Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on August 31st

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $152.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.58. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $156.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

