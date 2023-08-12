Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

APDN stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,601. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

