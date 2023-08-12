AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $131,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $172.44 on Friday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average is $144.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 0.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

