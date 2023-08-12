Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

In related news, Director Nimish P. Shah acquired 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

