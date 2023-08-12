Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of APGE opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

