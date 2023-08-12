APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Shares of APA opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. APA has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

