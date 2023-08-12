Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Down 3%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.82. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Aozora Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

